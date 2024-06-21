ALTON - A new era has begun for My Just Desserts.

The restaurant, located at 31 E. Broadway in Alton, closed in early April but has been bought and reopened by entrepreneur Markus Boyd. My Just Desserts announced its soft opening on Facebook on June 21, 2024. Boyd explained that the business will have the same menu, hours and staff as before, and he reassured people that he cares about carrying on the legacy of the previous owners.

“I wanted to make sure the legacy was protected and respected,” Boyd said. “We understand that this is built by the people, so we do not want to compromise what the people have contributed to the business and what worked for the business and the people.”



Boyd has a few property investments around town. Initially, he was interested in My Just Desserts because he appreciated the historical significance and the building reminded him of a friend’s event space back home in California. He hoped to turn the upstairs of the building into an event space, but his friend encouraged him to buy the restaurant and focus on that.

The final decision came when Boyd talked to his children. His son is a chef and his daughter is in law school with plans to eventually become a pastry chef. With their goals in mind, the future of My Just Desserts was decided.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I figured maybe I can get a head start on both their dreams,” Boyd shared.

Before he committed to buying the building, Boyd spoke to previous owners Anne Badasch and Evelyn Campbell. He said he was touched by the story of owner Yvonne Campbell’s death and how Evelyn took on the restaurant in her honor. While he acknowledges that they can’t “recreate the history” of the business, he hopes to preserve it.

“I let them know, hey, if you’re looking for the best restaurant person to run the business, I might be the wrong person,” Boyd said. “If you’re looking for the person who’s going to work hardest and make sure that the legacy is upheld and take the legacy as wide and wide-ranging as possible, I’m the perfect person.”

Boyd said he wants to “fully develop the building to its maximum capacity.” He has a few special things planned, including a grand opening date that’s to be announced and a “surprise” that will be revealed tomorrow, June 22, 2024. You can follow the My Just Desserts Facebook page for more information.

Boyd was excited to open the restaurant in time for F1 powerboat races and Mississippi River Festival, both of which take place this weekend in downtown Alton. He looks forward to sharing this new chapter of My Just Desserts with the community.

“What people have been coming here to get for the last 36 years, the menu options will be there. Hours will be the same. Shifts and staff will be the same. Same menu, equal or higher-quality ingredients on everything. We’re trying to find different ways to be more creative as well as expanding the menu and keeping the core customer completely satisfied,” he added. “I will work as hard as I can to make sure that hopefully history is correct and in a positive light for everyone. That’s what I’m trying to do.”

More like this:

Related Video: