(Edward Jones Dome, St. Louis MO) As he celebrated his Arizona Cardinals defeating the St. Louis Rams, linebacker Sean Weatherspoon was more than happy to answer a few questions about the University of Missouri–his alma mater.

“In order to get to where you want to go, you’ve got to know what it takes to get there,” began Weatherspoon on the legacy of Gary Pinkel. “Don’t lose focus on the process of being a success. I think that’s something that he instilled in us. He would show us our goals before the season and we wouldn’t talk about them anymore–we knew where we had to go and we were focused to get there. That’s definitely something I’m going to pass along to my kids.”

Weatherspoon began starting as a freshman in 2006 for Pinkel at Mizzou,

“I have a really close relationship with Coach Pinkel,” he explained. “He’s an awesome guy. He’s always been there for you–you can hit him up, shoot him a text and he’ll be right there, right back with you. It’s sad. It’s sad being…I know when I go back for the first time it will be different but I just look forward to seeing what Mizzou does in their next chapter. I think Barry Odom will do a helluva job, a helluva a job so I’m looking forward to it.”

Referring to Odom as “B.O.”, Weatherspoon shared how even as a linebacker he would often go over to the then safeties coach for dinner and described him as a “stand up guy” and a leader. There are also no concerns about recruiting.

“I still think that they’ll do great things on offense next year–you have to be excited about a young quarterback coming back for his second time,” said Weatherspoon. “Just go in there and you tell those kids, you don’t promise them anything, you go in there and just tell them about Missouri and try and get them up there on a visit and see if you can make an impact on their lives to get them to come there.”

Lockered just two stalls away was fellow Tiger Markus Golden, which stirred tearful emotions from his “big brother” when asked what it was like to play alongside him.

“God is good, Markus–so proud of him,” said Weatherspoon as he wiped away tears. “That’s just my little bro. He’s a man. Takes care of himself, comes to work with the right attitude. You just think about all the good times at Missouri–Coach Pinkel, B.O., there’s just a lot of (expletive) going on, man. I’m happy for him. I’m happy for B.O.. I’m happy for Markus. Happy that Coach Pinkel is going to get some time off to relax and get healthy.”

Weatherspoon regained composure as he answered a question about the Cardinals-Rams game, but the emotions returned as he further explained his relationship with Golden.

“It goes back. When Markus was a kid, he would come to Missouri and he would always tell me ‘I’m gonna be like you’. It’s just crazy to see him right here. Crazy. A lot of people told him he wouldn’t be able to do it. Proud of him. Proud of him.”

The tears again welled up as Weatherspoon summed his feelings.

“It’s real. When I come to Missouri–my heart is here.”

