ALTON - Mississippi Valley Christian School participated in the annual Illinois Association of Christian Schools Academic and Fine Arts Competition in Schaumburg on March 16-17th.

The students of MVCS earned an impressive nine state championships: Olivia Allen-Landscape Photography, Oral Interpretation of Scripture Speech; Tommy Kunz-Accounting, U.S. History Knowledge; Gray Sapp-Old Testament Bible Knowledge; Jessica Snyder-Polychromatic Drawing; Timothy Vaughn-Creative Poetry Writing, Expository Essay Writing, and Humorous Interpretation Speech.

The twenty-two participating MVCS students brought home an additional nine State Runner-Up and three State Third Place wins in other speech, art, and academic testing categories.

The state champions will now advance to the National American Association of Christian Schools Competition next month at Bob Jones University in South Carolina.

