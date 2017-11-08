BETHALTO - The Mississippi Valley Conference has announced its' 2017 All-MVC football team.

Here are the first- and second-team selections by positions and honorable mentions from area schools:

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Center: Jared Houberg, Triad

Tackles: Ryan Holcomb, Triad; Trevor Zobrist, Highland

Guards: Colton Knebel, Highland; Gavin Bailey, Triad

Backs: Brady Feldman, Highland; Dalton Viglasky, Waterloo; Ronald Clay, Mascoutah

Quarterback: Drew Sauerwein, Jersey

Receivers: Sam LaPorta, Highland; Blake Wittman, Jersey; TreShun Buckingham, Mascoutah

Kicker: Travis Speer, Triad

Kick Returner: Dalton Viglasky, Waterloo

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Defensive Line: Beau Barbour, Triad; Josh Burke, Highland; Malik Green, Mascoutah; Malone Brown, Triad

Linebackers: Kyle Lane, Highlan; Nathan Clark, Triad; Jesse Matthews, Waterloo; Sebi Wolf, Highland

Defensive Backs: Sam LaPorta, Highland; Ronald Clay, Mascoutah; Brett Tuttle, Jersey; Nick King, Triad; Jack Etter, Highland

Punter: Elliott Prott, Highland

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Center: Collin Carey, Jersey

Tackles: Spencer Woodall, Waterloo; Ross Speidel, Jersey

Guards: Dylan Knebel, Highland; Rhylon Desherlia, Jersey

Backs: Kurt Hall, Jersey; Trevor Nott, Triad; Austin Eaton, Civic Memorial; Jake O'Daniell, Waterloo

Quarterback: Garrett Marti, Highland

Receivers: Eddie Wilson, Mascoutah; Jackson Ivers, Waterloo; Brett Tuttle, Jersey

Kicker: Elliott Prott, Highland

Kick Returner: Nate Goldacker, Jersey

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Defensive Line: Clayton Watters, Waterloo; Isaiah Harmon, Highland; Brayden Georgeoff, Civic Memorial; Sam Buck, Highland

Linebackers: Christopher Jackson, Jersey; Aric Crehan, Triad; Patrick Beck, Mascoutah; Dallas Morrow, Waterloo

Defensive Backs: Blake Wittman, Jersey; Bryce Kirk, Waterloo; Dylan Shaw, Highland

Punter: Cole Junker, Mascoutah

OFFENSIVE HONORABLE MENTION

Peighton Phillips, Civic Memorial; Evan Anderson, Triad; Travis Wallace, Civic Memorial; Elijah Kelly, Triad; Jack Brandt, Jersey; Cody Qualls, Triad; Spencer Powell, Civic Memorial; Brett Tuttle, Jersey

DEFENSIVE HONORABLE MENTION

Kaleb Woolverton, Triad; Jon Woelful, Jersey; Justin DelRosario, Triad; Caden Farrell, Civic Memorial; Jake Struckhoff, Triad; Brayden Pierce, Civic Memorial; Cody Qualls, Triad

