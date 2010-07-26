On Friday, August 13th, 2010 The Mustard Seed Peace Project will host a Trivia Night, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 405 East Fourth Street in Alton. This evening of challenging fun will begin at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m.

A cash prize will be awarded to the 1st place high scoring team members. In addition, there will be attendance prizes and other chances to win prizes throughout the evening.

This event is open to the public. To ensure a table, or for more information, call Terri at (618) 225-0696. Tables, consisting of up to eight players, are available at $120.00 per table, or individuals may register at $15. per person. Popcorn, beer and soft drinks will be provided. Players may also bring their own food, however alcoholic beverages must be served by the Knights of Columbus.

Mustard Seed Peace Project is a local non-profit organization whose ministry is the development of youth worldwide. Proceeds from this event will go towards our clean water project in Guatemala.

“This event has been our biggest fundraiser for the past 5 years in a row, “said Terri Cranmer, founder and President of MSPP “so get your team together, join us for an evening of fun and help support a worthwhile cause.”

Get your team together now! There will be fun and challenging questions for all level of trivia enthusiasts

For More Information Call:

Terri Cranmer

(618)225-0696

(618) 466-3085

