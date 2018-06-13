ALTON - Officers from 13 different departments throughout the Riverbend joined at Bluff City Grill Tuesday evening to receive their portions of the funds raised from the second annual Mustache March 4PD.

Steve Schwegel and Tina Bennett said the event started last year as a way to show the officers that the community appreciates the work that they do.

This year’s event brought in a total of $50,000 for the departments to use for various supplies such as canine officers, vests and also gift cards for the departments to use for additional community outreach programs.

By nearly doubling last year’s funds of $26,000, Bennett and Schwegel said they’ll continue to help with the efforts next year.

“I don’t know how long we’ll get to do this, but as long as we’re able, we will,” Bennett added.

For more information on Mustache March 4PD visit www.mustachemarch4pd.com.

