ALTON - The Sierra Club Illinois’ Three Rivers Project and Alton Main Street are pleased to announce the musical line-up for the 15th annual Mississippi Earthtones Festival!

The festival, which will take place from noon to 10 pm this Saturday, September 18, attracts community members to Broadway in Alton to enjoy live music while also engaging in conservation education activities and supporting local businesses. This year, the festival is headlined by Jake’s Leg -- Grateful Dead Tribute! More information about the Mississippi Earthtones Festival can be found at www.facebook.com/EarthtonesFestival.

The performance schedule on the Main Stage is as follows:

Sounds of Syla (alternative R&B), 12:00 - 2:00 PM

Drum Circle with Raw Earth (Urban Tribal Fusion and World Jazz), 2:00 - 2:30 PM

Red White & Floyd (Pink Floyd Tribute), 2:30 - 4:30 PM

Confluence Conservation Leadership Awards, 4:30 - 4:45 PM

Nonstop Reggae Band, 4:45 - 6:45 PM

Jake’s Leg - Grateful Dead Tribute, 7:00 - 10:00 PM

The performance schedule on the Jacoby Arts Center (JAC) Stage is as follows:

Grab Bag: Improv-based performances by musicians, poets, and movers, 12:00 - 1:00 PM

Music by Scott Brady, 1:00 - 1:30 PM

Sustainable Fashion Show, 1:30 - 2:30 PM

INTERWOVEN Dance Performances, 2:30 - 3:00 PM

Raw Earth (Urban Tribal Fusion and World Jazz), 3:00 - 5:00 PM

Live Art & Music Meditation by Jules Fair & Nick Goebel, 5:00 - 6:00 PM

“Join conservationists and community members alike on Saturday, September 18 to enjoy live music as well as more than 50 educational booths and art displays, great local food, and beverages,” says Christine Favilla, Co-Coordinator of the Three Rivers Project.

“We look forward to convening as a community this Saturday to celebrate the 15th annual Mississippi Earthtones Festival, featuring live music from some of our favorite local bands!” says Sara McGibany, Executive Director of Alton Main Street. “The theme of this year’s festival is—fittingly—metamorphosis. As we emerge from our cocoons after a difficult year and a half, we are thrilled to come together to enjoy live music, discuss ways we can protect nature and our environment, and build community.”

About the Sierra Club

The Sierra Club is America’s largest and most influential grassroots environmental organization, with more than 3.8 million members and supporters. In addition to protecting every person's right to get outdoors and access the healing power of nature, the Sierra Club works to promote clean energy, safeguard the health of our communities, protect wildlife, and preserve our remaining wild places through grassroots activism, public education, lobbying, and legal action. For more information, visit www.sierraclub.org/illinois.

About Alton Main Street

Alton Main Street is a community-based, not-for-profit, volunteer-led organization dedicated to securing the economic vitality and aesthetic quality of the historic downtown district. Since 1994, Alton Main Street has led volunteer efforts to transform Alton’s Downtown district into a thriving commercial and residential center through education, historic preservation, and coordination of social, economic, and beautification activities. To learn more, visit www.DowntownAlton.com.

