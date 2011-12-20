Godfrey, Ill. – The music at First Night River Bend sets the mood for celebrating the joy of a New Year. This year favorites return to the stages of First Night in The Commons, Dental Building Lobby and the Commons Café.

Whether your family gets excited by jazz, country western, acoustic harmonies or classic rock, there’s music for everyone’s ears.

Returning to First Night River Bend this year is the Alton Landing Jazz Quartet, which will present an exciting musical performance featuring jazz, swing, Latin and fresh versions of pop tunes. The band will perform from 9-10:45 p.m. in the Commons Café area.

A mix of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Merle Haggard, Dwight Yoakam, Dion, ZZ Top, Alabama, Queen, Brooks and Dunn and decades of musical influence from the 1950s through today sounds a lot like a performance by Back in the Saddle. This First Night River Bend favorite will perform two shows this year at 8 and 9 p.m. on the Commons stage.

Vocal artist Elizabeth Lakamp will also return to First Night River Bend to present a “rockin,’ sockin’ good time” with her family interactive 50s show. Lakamp promises musical fun for all ages and offers to teach her audience new songs and dances from a bygone era. “I’m very happy to return to First Night River Bend,” Lakamp said. “I love the receptive audiences and the people are always so nice.”

Lakamp will perform at 8 and 9 p.m. in the Dental Building Lobby.

For more information about First Night River Bend, or to view this year’s celebration lineup, visit www.lc.edu/firstnight or call (618) 468-7500.

Buttons are on sale now at Dick’s Flowers, Jersey Community Wellness Center, all Liberty Bank locations and at Party Magic in Godfrey. Buttons are $10 in advance, and $15 at the door. All children 5 and under are admitted free.

First Night River Bend is an alcohol-free, family-oriented New Year’s Eve celebration of the arts, featuring live music, singers, dancers, jugglers, magicians, and shows for people of all ages. First Night River Bend 2012 is a community project of Lewis and Clark Community College.

