Music Preparatory Students to be Presented in Recital Nov. 14
Godfrey, Ill. – Students enrolled in the Music Preparatory division at Lewis and Clark Community College will be presented in a recital at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14 in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel.
Admission is free and open to the public.
Talented performers from six preparatory studios will present the recital, including:
• Pianist Barbara Kramer’s students: Lili McDaniel, Cori Nasso, Jacob File, Nora Hendren, Emily Bernhard and Julie McPike
• Wes Komischke, representing the organ studio of Dr. Roy Stillwell
• Susan Parton Stanard’s student singers: Jaelyn Hawkins, Peggy Estes, Amy Jordan, Esther Spilger and Julie McPike
• Woodwind students of Emerson “Bud” Schultz: Sean Caporal and Kristen Moore
• Chris Eubank’s voice studio’s Cor Nasso, Dylan Arnold, Jeannie Thompson, Eric Royal and Libby Butler
• Ben and Annie Gallaher, representing the piano studio of Barb McHugh
For questions or additional information, call Susan Parton Stanard, preparatory division coordinator, at (618) 468-4732.
