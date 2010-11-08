Listen to the story

Godfrey, Ill. – Students enrolled in the Music Preparatory division at Lewis and Clark Community College will be presented in a recital at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14 in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel.



Admission is free and open to the public.

Talented performers from six preparatory studios will present the recital, including:



• Pianist Barbara Kramer’s students: Lili McDaniel, Cori Nasso, Jacob File, Nora Hendren, Emily Bernhard and Julie McPike

• Wes Komischke, representing the organ studio of Dr. Roy Stillwell

• Susan Parton Stanard’s student singers: Jaelyn Hawkins, Peggy Estes, Amy Jordan, Esther Spilger and Julie McPike

• Woodwind students of Emerson “Bud” Schultz: Sean Caporal and Kristen Moore

• Chris Eubank’s voice studio’s Cor Nasso, Dylan Arnold, Jeannie Thompson, Eric Royal and Libby Butler

• Ben and Annie Gallaher, representing the piano studio of Barb McHugh



For questions or additional information, call Susan Parton Stanard, preparatory division coordinator, at (618) 468-4732.

