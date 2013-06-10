On Saturday, June 8th Senior Services Plus held their 4th annual Feed the Need benefit concert, which was held at Alton Square Mall. Over 900 people attended this event, which helped raise funds and awareness for Senior Services Plus’ Meals On Wheels program, which provides over 600 meals to homebound seniors each day.

During the event, attendees were entertained by bluegrass greats: The Expedition Show, Marty Raybon, The Harmans, and Marty Stuart. Due to flooding at Alton’s RiverfrontPark the concert had to be moved to the Alton Square Mall’s north parking lot, which was provided to Senior Services Plus at no cost.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We want to thank the community, volunteers, and staff for coming together to make the concert a success. The concert provides an opportunity for the community to come out and show their support for a great program that allows hundreds of seniors in our area to live independently in their home”, said John Becker Executive Director for Senior Services Plus.

To learn more about Senior Services Plus’ future events, or more information on the programs and services offered by the agency, contact (618) 465-3298 or go to www.seniorservicesplus.org

More like this: