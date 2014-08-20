Alton Little Theater opens the 81st consecutive Season at the Showplace on September 11th with a new comedy, LEADING LADIES, by noted playwright, Ken Ludwig. The Season continues through May of 2015 with three more comedies, KOSHER LUTHERANS (October 16th through 26th), ALONE TOGETHER (January 15th through 25th) and THE DIXIE SWIM CLUB (May 7th though 17th) AND the beloved Musical, SHENANDOAH (March 19th through 29th).

The Theater group is also offering two Bonus Musical Productions, ALWAYS....PATSY CLINE (only 4 Public Performances December 4th through 7th) and a youth production of GREASE, slated for July 9th through 19th, 2015.

In fact, Alton Little Theater is now running 12 months of programming and bringing in concerts and a Comedy Bonus show - fulfilling that "Entertainment for Everyone" promise. Even "Elvis" is getting in the Act when Steve Davis (& Friends) bring his two-hour concert spectacular,"Memories of Elvis" to the Showplace on September 28th. Later on (and direct from Chicago) "The Legacy Girls" Veteran Tribute will go on Stage November 1st and a very funny Audience-Interactive Comedy called MISS ABIGAILS' GUIDE TO LOVE, MARRIAGE AND MATING will be staged for three performances on February 6th, 7th and 8th.

The 81st Season also offer Theater-lovers 24-hour access to purchasing Tickets to all productions in one of three ways: Call or come by the Showplace during Box office Hours: Tuesdays 4-7pm and Thursday 10am to 2pm, go on-line at http://www.altonlittletheater.org/ and click on "tickets", (AFTER Sept. 1st) Call Extreme Tix 888-695-0888 and have an operator assist with Credit Card purchases. During Box Office Hours(only) Ticket operators are available by calling the ALT office at 462-3205; Season Ticket holders who need to modify their performance tickets, anyone holding a Complimentary Ticket, or just anyone wanting information about an upcoming production can still call the 462-6562 Box Office number (but no reservations are taken without payment).

Changes in the Ticketing procedure were necessary to accommodate the Theater's new computer Soft ware that will reduce hassles for ticket holders. All guests are invited to come to the Showplace at least one-half hour before Curtain time (7:30pm for evening performances and 2 pm for matinees) and enjoy the selection of beverages at the Wine & Beer Bar. 215 Seats are available for each of eight performances and guests can always try their luck by coming to the Theater and purchasing tickets "at the door" for every show. Musical Tickets for Adults are $22 and Plays can be seen by Adults for $17. All students under 18 can see any production for just $10. Door Sale prices are reasonable but patrons save the most (and avoid any hassle) by purchasing a Season Ticket (which are still available during the run of LEADING LADIES($75 for the Regular Season and $90 with a performance of ALWAYS PATSY CLINE included). The Season Ticket table is open 7-9pm during

the run of LEADING LADIES and has Tickets for ALL events, even the summer 2015 Youth Musical. More information about the Theater's planned-for expansion will be announced in the near future and community members are encouraged to join the ALT mailing list and support the Theater's growth by purchase of a Season Ticket. ALT is 81 and counting.......on the support from the Riverbend Community!

