Music Department Announces Fall Calendar
GODFREY – The Lewis and Clark Community College Music Department is announcing its Fall 2012 calendar. All events are free and open to the public, with the exception of the Alton Symphony Orchestra concerts.
For additional information on these events and more, contact the Music office at (618) 468-4731 or log on to www.lc.edu/music.
September
Tuesday, Sept. 11
Jim Manley in Concert
Presented by the Hayner Public Library System and L&C Music Department
7:30 p.m., Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel
Wednesday, Sept. 12
Brown Bag Salon – The Landolfi Quartet
A string quartet performing a mix of classics and classic rock
Bring your lunch – Noon, Ringhausen Music Building
Monday, Sept. 17
Brown Bag Salon Extra – “Music and Memories of the Civil War”
The Battle of Antietam – Reflections by Dr. Kelly Oberneufemann with music
by Limited Edition
Bring your lunch - Noon, Ringhausen Music Building
Organ Spectacular III
7:30 p.m., Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel
Friday, Sept. 21
Faculty Concert
7 p.m., Ringhausen Music Building
Wednesday, Sept. 26
Brown Bag Salon – Featuring Bud Shultz and the “You Can’t Beat Experience”
Jazz Band
Bring Your Lunch – Noon, Ringhausen Music Building
October
Wednesday, Oct. 3
Brown Bag Salon – “Opera A-La-Carte”
Featuring Susan Parton Stanard and guests
Bring your lunch – Noon, Ringhausen Music Building
Tuesday, Oct. 9
Student Recital
12:30 p.m., Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel
Wednesday, Oct. 10
Brown Bag Salon – Featuring Doug Byrkit on acoustic guitar
Bring your lunch – Noon, Ringhausen Music Building
Tuesday, Oct. 16
Brown Bag Salon Extra – Featuring Rebekah Heckler, Jennifer Heckler and
Andrea Heckler on violin
Bring your lunch – 11 a.m., Ringhausen Music Building
Wednesday, Oct. 17
Brown Bag Salon – Featuring Wayne Kimler on solo classical guitar
Performing compositions from around the world
Bring your lunch – Noon, Ringhausen Music Building
Saturday, Oct. 20
Heroes of Alton – Featuring the Alton Symphony Orchestra and the L&C
Concert Choir
In conjunction with the celebration of the 175th Anniversary of Alton
7 p.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center
Tuesday, Oct. 23
Fall Choral Concert – “Autumn Intermezzo”
Featuring the Concert Choir, Limited Edition and the Riverbend Children’s
Chorus
7 p.m., Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery
Wednesday, Oct. 31
Brown Bag Salon – Featuring The Louis Michael Trio
Bring your lunch – Noon, Ringhausen Music Building
November
Tuesday, Nov. 6
Student Recital
12:30 p.m., Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel
Wednesday, Nov. 7
Brown Bag – “Music of Francis Poulenc”
Featuring Barbara Kramer, Susan Parton Stanard, Pauline Stillwell and Ann
Davidson
Bring your lunch – Noon, Ringhausen Music Building
Monday, Nov.19
L&C Jazz Band Concert
7:30 p.m., Advanced Technology Center - Trimpe 141
Sunday, Nov. 25
Limited Edition Holiday Concert – “Caroler’s Noel”
In conjunction with the Hayner Library Recital Series
3 p.m., Evangelical United Church of Christ, 1212 W. Homer Adams Parkway
in Godfrey
Seating reservations not needed.
Monday, Nov. 26
Guitar and Wind Ensemble Concert
Featuring the L&C Guitar Ensemble and the L&C Wind Ensemble
7 p.m., Ringhausen Music Building
Tuesday, Nov. 27
Student Recital
12:30 p.m., Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel
Choral Holiday Concert – “Sleigh Bells and Snowflakes”
Featuring the Concert Choir, Limited Edition and the Riverbend Children’s
Chorus
7:30 p.m., Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery
Wednesday, Nov. 28
Brown Bag – Featuring Jamie Mills singing Christmas favorites
Bring your lunch – Noon, Ringhausen Music Building
December
Sunday, Dec. 2
Third Annual “Sing-along Messiah”
Bring your score or borrow one at the door and usher in the holiday season
singing the Christmas portion of Handel’s Messiah. All singers are welcome
and admission is free.
3 p.m., Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery
Switchback
Presented by the Hayner Public Library System and L&C Music Department;
American roots music blended with Celtic soul – a combo of popular music,
Celtic songs and Christmas carols featuring Brian Fitzgerald and Martin
McCormick on mandolin and guitar
2 p.m., Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel
Wednesday, Dec. 5
Brown Bag – “Holiday Happening”
Limited Edition Holiday Concert
Bring your lunch –Noon, Ringhausen Music Building
Tuesday, Dec. 11
President’s Holiday Concert
8 p.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center
Saturday, Dec. 15
“Not Your Father’s Nutcracker!”
Featuring the Alton Symphony Orchestra
Swing in the holiday’s with Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn’s
arrangement of Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker followed by holiday favorites.
7 p.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center
