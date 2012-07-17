GODFREY – The Lewis and Clark Community College Music Department is announcing its Fall 2012 calendar. All events are free and open to the public, with the exception of the Alton Symphony Orchestra concerts.

For additional information on these events and more, contact the Music office at (618) 468-4731 or log on to www.lc.edu/music.

September

Tuesday, Sept. 11

Jim Manley in Concert

Presented by the Hayner Public Library System and L&C Music Department

7:30 p.m., Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel

Wednesday, Sept. 12

Brown Bag Salon – The Landolfi Quartet

A string quartet performing a mix of classics and classic rock

Bring your lunch – Noon, Ringhausen Music Building

Monday, Sept. 17

Brown Bag Salon Extra – “Music and Memories of the Civil War”

The Battle of Antietam – Reflections by Dr. Kelly Oberneufemann with music

by Limited Edition

Bring your lunch - Noon, Ringhausen Music Building

Organ Spectacular III

7:30 p.m., Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel

Friday, Sept. 21

Faculty Concert

7 p.m., Ringhausen Music Building

Wednesday, Sept. 26

Brown Bag Salon – Featuring Bud Shultz and the “You Can’t Beat Experience”

Jazz Band

Bring Your Lunch – Noon, Ringhausen Music Building

October

Wednesday, Oct. 3

Brown Bag Salon – “Opera A-La-Carte”

Featuring Susan Parton Stanard and guests

Bring your lunch – Noon, Ringhausen Music Building

Tuesday, Oct. 9

Student Recital

12:30 p.m., Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel

Wednesday, Oct. 10

Brown Bag Salon – Featuring Doug Byrkit on acoustic guitar

Bring your lunch – Noon, Ringhausen Music Building

Tuesday, Oct. 16

Brown Bag Salon Extra – Featuring Rebekah Heckler, Jennifer Heckler and

Andrea Heckler on violin

Bring your lunch – 11 a.m., Ringhausen Music Building

Wednesday, Oct. 17

Brown Bag Salon – Featuring Wayne Kimler on solo classical guitar

Performing compositions from around the world

Bring your lunch – Noon, Ringhausen Music Building

Saturday, Oct. 20

Heroes of Alton – Featuring the Alton Symphony Orchestra and the L&C

Concert Choir

In conjunction with the celebration of the 175th Anniversary of Alton

7 p.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Fall Choral Concert – “Autumn Intermezzo”

Featuring the Concert Choir, Limited Edition and the Riverbend Children’s

Chorus

7 p.m., Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery

Wednesday, Oct. 31

Brown Bag Salon – Featuring The Louis Michael Trio

Bring your lunch – Noon, Ringhausen Music Building

November

Tuesday, Nov. 6

Student Recital

12:30 p.m., Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel



Wednesday, Nov. 7

Brown Bag – “Music of Francis Poulenc”

Featuring Barbara Kramer, Susan Parton Stanard, Pauline Stillwell and Ann

Davidson

Bring your lunch – Noon, Ringhausen Music Building

Monday, Nov.19

L&C Jazz Band Concert

7:30 p.m., Advanced Technology Center - Trimpe 141

Sunday, Nov. 25

Limited Edition Holiday Concert – “Caroler’s Noel”

In conjunction with the Hayner Library Recital Series

3 p.m., Evangelical United Church of Christ, 1212 W. Homer Adams Parkway

in Godfrey

Seating reservations not needed.

Monday, Nov. 26

Guitar and Wind Ensemble Concert

Featuring the L&C Guitar Ensemble and the L&C Wind Ensemble

7 p.m., Ringhausen Music Building

Tuesday, Nov. 27

Student Recital

12:30 p.m., Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel

Choral Holiday Concert – “Sleigh Bells and Snowflakes”

Featuring the Concert Choir, Limited Edition and the Riverbend Children’s

Chorus

7:30 p.m., Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery

Wednesday, Nov. 28

Brown Bag – Featuring Jamie Mills singing Christmas favorites

Bring your lunch – Noon, Ringhausen Music Building

December

Sunday, Dec. 2

Third Annual “Sing-along Messiah”

Bring your score or borrow one at the door and usher in the holiday season

singing the Christmas portion of Handel’s Messiah. All singers are welcome

and admission is free.

3 p.m., Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery

Switchback

Presented by the Hayner Public Library System and L&C Music Department;

American roots music blended with Celtic soul – a combo of popular music,

Celtic songs and Christmas carols featuring Brian Fitzgerald and Martin

McCormick on mandolin and guitar

2 p.m., Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel

Wednesday, Dec. 5

Brown Bag – “Holiday Happening”

Limited Edition Holiday Concert

Bring your lunch –Noon, Ringhausen Music Building

Tuesday, Dec. 11

President’s Holiday Concert

8 p.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center

Saturday, Dec. 15

“Not Your Father’s Nutcracker!”

Featuring the Alton Symphony Orchestra

Swing in the holiday’s with Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn’s

arrangement of Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker followed by holiday favorites.

7 p.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center

