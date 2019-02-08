MUSHADDA MOROCCO

EDWARDSVILLE - Mushadda Morocco played both tight end and defensive end for the Tigers, and showed much improvement from his junior to his senior year. Those dividends paid off for Morroco this week when he signed on with Grinnell College of Grinnell, Ia.

“He really improved from his junior to his senior year,” Martin said. “He moved into this district right before his sophomore year, he’s made steady progress all year, he played in games for us. He’s a well-rounded young man, and obviously, going to Grinnell, you’ve got to be a very good student, and Mushadda is that kid.

“And believe it or not, he sings very well too,” Martin added with a laugh, referring to Morocco singing the National Anthem at a pair of Tigers’ hockey games this season.

“You know, he’s just a well-rounded young man, and I think Grinnell will be a good fit for him,” Martin also said.

Morocco first became interested in playing for the Pioneers while attending a camp at Northwestern University in Evanston before his senior season.

“Well, I went to a Northwestern camp for football prospects before my senior year,” Morocco said, “and they’re one of the colleges I talked to; they said that they liked what they saw, they liked my 40 time and all that stuff. So basically, that’s the first time we talked to each other.”

Morocco will be playing mostly defense with the Pioneers, mainly at both end and linebacker, and he may also play some tight end as well. He’s looking at majoring in pre-med with an eye towards becoming an emergency room doctor in the future.

“I’m actually preferring an ER doctor right now,” Morocco said, “because you learn a little bit about everything.”

