EAST ALTON - The Muscular Dystrophy Car and Bike Show was held this Saturday at the St. Louis Regional Airport.

Hosted by the Southern Illinois Camaro Club, the show’s main purpose is to help children suffering from muscular dystrophy. Show organizer, Justin Wilkinson, previously told Riverbender.com that his passion for helping with the cause came after seeing his nephew be diagnosed.

Since 2013 the team behind the organization has been able to raise as much as $50,000 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association and their camp program, which provides children suffers from muscular dystrophy to enjoy the summer with other kids.

“It's huge,” Wilkinson told Riverbender.com. “We never expected to raise that kind of money. We have a lot of great sponsors across the area, like Apex Oil, Partners Insurance, Restoration House Auto Body and West Star Aviation right there at the airport. We are very fortunate to have them to make this successful.”

Best in show awards, made of old car parts, were also presented for categories such as best paint and best interior.

