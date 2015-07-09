An original cast member of Saturday Night Live, star of several blockbuster films, and a willing participant in photos with newlyweds or crashing parties across the country, Bill Murray is one of a kind. He even stuck around after the last Grateful Dead concert to help clean things up.

MLB: Washington Nationals at Chicago CubsIndeed it’s hard not to love Bill Murray–as St. Louis Cardinals fans are learning the hard way after being called “Satan’s messengers on Earth” by the actor. Murray offered the comments as he bantered with the crowd at the John Deere Classic Pro-Am Golf Tournament earlier this week.

A native of Evanston, IL the 64-year old Murray has long been known as a proud Chicago Cubs fan and was gloating about his team sweeping the doubleheader from the Cardinals.

Besides further the comments at a Cardinals fan in the crowd, “no wonder there’s something coming off of your body like an ectoplasmic phosphorus”, Murray also had some fun with an Iowa Hawkeyes fan and others.

