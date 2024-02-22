ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO. - St. Charles County Police announced Thursday that a murder charge was filed against a Godfrey man - Clyde E. Young - who is alleged to have killed his girlfriend Thursday morning, Feb. 22, 2024, around 3:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Service Road in Foristell, Mo.

Police said that the 28-year-old Godfrey man contacted dispatchers at 4:40 a.m. Thursday to inform them a woman was deceased at the North Service Road location. When officers arrived at that location, they discovered a female shot to death in a Freightliner semi.

Young and the female were involved in a romantic relationship, police said. The St. Charles County Police Department said Young contacted them again and stated he would turn himself in to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. However, he changed his mind and said he would surrender to St. Charles authorities. Young confessed to police that he and the female argued the previous night and he then grabbed his shotgun and shot the woman, which made him a suspect in the case.

St. Charles County Police had met Young at the Phillips Station in West Alton and he told them he had a weapon in his vehicle. Police stated that during the discussions with officers, Young went back to his truck and shots were fired. St. Charles County Police have not yet confirmed who fired the shots that ended his life.

Alton officers blocked the Clark Bridge entrance and other authorities blocked the other side of the bridge on Highway 67. Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford announced later that the bridge had reopened.

