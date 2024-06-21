ST. LOUIS COUNTY - A 19-year-old has been charged with a murder charge, along with other charges in a case that occurred in St. Louis. On Friday, June 21, 2024, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Terry Thomas, 19, of the 8000 block of Townes Way in St. Louis, Missouri, 63117, for Murder Second Degree, Robbery First Degree, two counts of Armed Criminal Action, and two counts of Tampering with Physical Evidence in a Felony Prosecution.

The deceased has been identified as Darryl Mischeaux, 36 years of age, of the 5300 block of Fletcher Street in Jennings, Missouri 63136.

The probable St. Louis County Police cause statement reads: "Police investigation revealed that on May 06, 2024, at approximately 8:40 p.m., defendant Terry Thomas, acting with others, arrived at the incident location. Defendants proceeded to gain entry into a Kia Stinger, prompting the alarm of the vehicle.

"Defendants confronted the owner of the vehicle, shooting the owner of the vehicle. Defendant and others left the scene of the homicide in the stolen Kia Stinger and another vehicle.

"Investigation of historical cell phone records of defendant's phone revealed that the defendant's cell phone was in the area of the homicide."

Article continues after sponsor message

The St. Louis County Police continued: "investigation revealed that the defendants cleaned out the stolen Kia Stinger. Further, the defendant had his phone destroyed upon learning he was being investigated. In a Post Miranda interview, defendant acknowledged his involvement in these crimes."

Detectives are seeking additional information on the other suspects. Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading this investigation.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Thomas is being held on a $750,000, no 10%, cash bond.

More like this: