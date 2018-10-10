Multi-vehicle accident slows traffic Wednesday morning
October 10, 2018 11:53 AM October 11, 2018 9:30 AM
ALTON - Alton Fire and Police Departments responded to a traffic crash with injuries at the intersection of Alby Street and Homer Adams Parkway at approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Multiple vehicles were involved including a black GMC truck and silver SUV. Occupants of the vehicles were checked by paramedics but it appeared as though no injuries were severe.