ALTON - Alton Fire and Police Departments responded to a traffic crash with injuries at the intersection of Alby Street and Homer Adams Parkway at approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Multiple vehicles were involved including a black GMC truck and silver SUV. Occupants of the vehicles were checked by paramedics but it appeared as though no injuries were severe.