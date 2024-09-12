EDWARDSVILLE – Luci Klingensmith, a senior at Edwardsville High School, is set to join the Saint Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra for the first time this year. Klingensmith, who has been playing the oboe for eight years, is excited about this new chapter in her musical journey.

Klingensmith's dedication to music is evident in her diverse involvement. She serves as the principal oboe in her school's symphonic band, plays saxophone in the marching band, and performs in the pit orchestra on both oboe and English horn. Additionally, she sings in the highest-level chamber chorus at Edwardsville High School.

Her musical achievements have not gone unnoticed. Klingensmith has been honored as an ILMEA All-District musician multiple times and was recently selected to play oboe in the 2024 ILMEA All-State Orchestra.

Article continues after sponsor message

Beyond her musical talents, Klingensmith is an active participant in various extracurricular activities. She is a member of her FTC robotics team, where she has received a state-wide individual award.

She also serves as Vice President of her school’s chapter of the Tri-M Music Honor Society, is an officer for the Environmental Club, and participates in the National Honor Society. Additionally, she contributes to her local library’s teen advisory board.

Klingensmith plans to pursue environmental and sustainability studies alongside music in college. She expressed gratitude for her music teachers, including school band directors Ryan Libscomb and Dean Anderson, school chorus director Emily Ottwein, school pit orchestra conductor Cathy Vano, and private oboe instructor Curtis Sellers. She also thanked her parents, family, and friends for their support in her musical endeavors.

With her diverse talents and commitment, Klingensmith is poised to make significant contributions both in music and her other areas of interest.

More like this: