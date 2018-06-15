SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting one case of Salmonella that matches a multi-state outbreak strain. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is reporting 73 cases of Salmonella Mbandaka from 31 states. The CDC investigation indicates Kellogg’s® Honey Smacks® cereal is the likely source of this multi-state outbreak.

“The Illinois Department of Public Health is urging people to check their cupboards for Kellogg’s® Honey Smacks® and to throw them out if they find them, even if they have already eaten some and have not become sick,” said IDPH Director Nirav D. Shah, M.D., J.D. “If you have recently eaten the cereal and experience diarrhea, fever, and cramps, contact your health care provider.”

Kellogg Company today announced it is voluntarily recalling 15.3 oz. and 23 oz. packages of Kellogg’s® Honey Smacks® cereal. CDC, public health and regulatory officials in several states, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration continue to investigate this multi-state outbreak.

Most people affected by Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps 12 to 72 hours after eating food contaminated by the bacteria. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment. However, diarrhea for some people may be so severe that they need to be hospitalized. The elderly, infants, and those with compromised immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.

