JERSEY - If anyone ever epitomized the word “athlete” it would have to be Jersey’s Edward Roberts.

This past spring, Edward, of Dow, was an all-conference football player as a junior free safety/running back for Jersey Community High School. He's also an outstanding tennis player and basketball player.

It is no surprise Edward Roberts is the Quality Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Jerseyville Male Athlete of the Month for J.C.H.S. Edward recently competed in the Waterski Masters Tournament and is ranked fourth in the world in the 17 and under jump division. He had a strong boys tennis season after the six-game football season.

Edward said he has had strong support from his coaches at J.C.H.S. He also thanked his family for their constant encouragement and guidance.

“My dad and brother are my main water ski coaches,” he said. “I have been skiing since I was age 2, and it has always been an enjoyable way to push myself and spend time with family and friends. Water skiing has given me the opportunity to meet so many amazing and important people in my life.”

Edward’s tennis coach is Dan Diamond. He said he started playing tennis his freshman year of high school and really enjoys it and is very talented with a racquet.

Edward used to be a competitive swimmer and still enjoys swimming, he said. He holds the Illinois 8 and under 25 freestyle record as a previous member of the Tidalwaves. In basketball, Edward plays the wing position for Jersey Coach Stote Reeder.

“There is a good chance I will ski in college,” he said. “I am unsure where I will go but my older brother, Will, skis for the University of Alabama.”

On a side note, Edward said his girlfriend, Morgan Johnson, a Panthers’ track and field athlete was the Quality Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Female Athlete of the Month this past month.

Edward Roberts is an exceptional student at J.C.H.S. He is presently ranked third in his class and is always on the high honor roll.

