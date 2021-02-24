GRANITE CITY - Multi-sport athlete Ella Stepanek of Granite City High School continues to shine at her school on the academic side and now on the hardwoods.

Stepanek, a junior, said basketball has been a part of her life since she started at the Granite City Park District League when she was in grade school.

She is also a standout volleyball and softball player for Granite City High School.

“Sports have been an important part of my life,” she said. “Over the years I have formed many friendships.”

She said her family has always been supportive of her.

“My family has been at every game to cheer me on and that means a lot to me,” Stepanek said.

Whiteney Sykes-Rogers and Assistant Girls Basketball Coach Greg Vaughn have been big inspirations to her.

“The time and energy my coaches have spent working with me to help me develop as a player is very much appreciated,” she said. “In return, I try to give them my best during practices and games.”

Some of her other Granite City recognitions are: Secondary Honors Program, Saturday Scholars, Rotary Student of the Month, Renaissance, Varsity Club, and Hockey Club.

Soon, Stephanek will be a middle-hitter for the Lady Warriors volleyball team. She also is a left-defender in soccer and a softball player.

Many Granite City residents are St. Louis Blues fans and she admits she is part of that group.

Stepanek said if given the opportunity, playing a sport in college is something she would consider.

“I will continue my education but have not decided on a college yet,” she said. “Science or Health Care are areas I have given some thought to but am undecided.”

