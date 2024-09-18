Photo courtesy of Aubrey Claxton Willis

Authorities are investigating an accident that involved multiple vehicles on Interstate 270 near the Chain of Rocks Bridge on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Traffic was back up significantly after the accident and a tractor-trailer was reported to have caught fire and multiple individuals were injured. There was several vehicles involved in the accident.

Law enforcement reported that area of 270 was closed for multiple hours and the lanes didn't open until early Wednesday.

Article continues after sponsor message

More to come.


Video Courtesy of Aubrey Claxton Willis


Drone footage provided by Brayden Cook

More like this:

Aug 23, 2024 - Multiple Departments Respond to Wood River House Fire

Sep 9, 2024 - Henry Street TIF Project Advances In Alton

Aug 14, 2024 - Updated Clark Bridge Lighting Schedule Gets Final Approval

Jul 16, 2024 - Two Alton Residents Die in Flash-Flooding Incident in Jersey County

Aug 29, 2024 - Milton Road In Alton Getting Million-Dollar Makeover

 