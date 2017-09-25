(Busch Stadium) Prior to tonight’s game, St. Louis Cardinals President of Operations John Mozeliak provided an update on the status of several players, including pitcher Adam Wainwright.

“As far as he’s considered right now, he’s available if needed,” said Mozeliak. “Clearly, you want to be smart about how he’s used. Ultimately, depending on how he feels will dictate usage. But he’s available if needed.”

Wainwright, who was recently activated from the disabled list with an elbow impingement, will be re-evaluated after the season. Comparable to 2014.

Similar to Wainwright, Matt Carpenter will be re-evaluated after the season

“Right now, he’s cleared to play and cleared to contribute,” said Mozeliak. “Obviously, he’s in the lineup. I think in terms of just getting through the season he should be fine.”

After the season, Carpenter will also be re-evaluated but a procedure to clean up his shoulder issue is not expected.

“I would imagine that might be just rest,” said Mozeliak.

Jose Martinez remains out with a sprained left thumb, but could be close to a return.

“Today was a rest day,” said Martinez, who is wearing a brace over his sore left hand. He had a cortisone shot yesterday and plans to try and swing tomorrow.

“The knob of the bat, that’s where the pain comes from,” said Martinez, who was taken out of the game on Friday because of the issue. “Actually, I was warming up in the middle of an inning and I got a little throw that hit me right in the thumb. Everybody saw the reaction and that’s why Mike took me out.”

Pitcher John Gant, who started yesterday, is in the mix for the opening start of the Milwaukee series.

“We haven’t discussed who would make that start, but I would say I was encouraged with how he threw,” said Mozeliak.

photo credit: Charles LeClaire, David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports