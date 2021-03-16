WEST ALTON - Multiple fire and rescue agencies joined St. Charles County Police and Alton Police across the Clark Bridge and Mississippi River to where a vehicle was discovered submerged in the river Tuesday night.

The vehicle's location was in the river halfway between the Melvin Price Lock and Dam and Army Corps of Engineers offices, off U.S 67 in River Lands Way Drive.

Article continues after sponsor message

Val Joyner, a spokesperson for the St. Charles County Police Department, said it was a single vehicle that was discovered and pulled from the water. She also confirmed the vehicle was unoccupied.

Rivers Pointe Fire Protection District, Orchard Farms Fire Department, Black Jack Fire Department, St. Charles County Police, Alton Police all had personnel at the scene.

Three tow trucks were called for removal of the vehicle from the river.

More like this: