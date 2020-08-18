FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - On Tuesday, August 18th, 2020, at approximately 3:10 p.m., officers responded to the St. Clair Square Mall food court for a disturbance between two males.

When officers arrived, they learned one of the males had a handgun and had fired gunshots just outside the food court entrance, causing an exterior window to shatter. Both males had run from the area when officers arrived. Preliminary information revealed that the two males were acquainted with each other and had been arguing before the shots were fired.

A preliminary search was conducted; one of the male participants in the disturbance and a witness were located outside the main mall entrance. The male was taken into custody and transported to the Fairview Heights Police Department. No firearm was located.

The mall was then locked down for a thorough search to locate the suspect who fired the gun. He was not found and is believed to have fled from the mall before the officer’s arrived. As of 4:30 p.m., the mall has reopened and is secure.

Police continue to investigate the incident and urge anyone with information to contact the FHPD at (618) 489-2100 or by leaving a tip on our website, www.fhpd.org.

There were no injuries reported from the incident.

