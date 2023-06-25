WOOD RIVER - Multiple people were injured in a serious traffic crash at the intersection of Illinois Route 143 and Route 3 in Wood River late Saturday night. Two were airlifted to St. Louis hospitals after the accident.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said Routes 3 and 143 in Wood River were closed for multiple hours. He also added the Illinois State Police reconstruction unit was also called to investigate with Wood River Police. Police continue to investigate the crash.

Wells said the accident occurred just before midnight and that law enforcement worked the scene until 5 a.m. on Sunday.

The chief added that more about the crash will be released on Monday. One of the drivers was attempting to make a left turn into Wood River when they were hit, the chief said.

"Three of those injured were in one vehicle," Wells said.

