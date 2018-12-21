CARROLLTON – Illinois State Police and other area first responders were at the scene of what has been described as "a serious accident" on U.S. Route 67, about five miles outside Carrollton at the Macoupin Creek Bottoms area.

Greene County Coroner Danny Powell said in an interview he thankfully was not called to the scene and said at the present he wasn’t aware of any fatalities. He said ISP had been reconstructing the scene and the route was shut down in the morning after the crash.

Around 2:30 p.m., Illinois State Police District 18 said the road had opened a few minutes before. The accident scene was reconstructed because of the seriousness of the crash, ISP said.

ISP should provide more information about the crash soon and it will be immediately released.

