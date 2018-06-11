WEST ALTON - Two cars collided just after 2 p.m. on Monday near the Phillips 66 station on Route 67 in West Alton.

The cause of the crash was unknown at this time, but witnesses said one of the motorists attempted to cross the road toward the gas station when the vehicle struck and another motorist collided. Multiple people appeared injured in the accident. At least three people were taken away by ambulance.

Traffic was backed up after the crash, while emergency personnel tended to those injured in the accident and law enforcement worked the crash scene.

