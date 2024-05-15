SOUTH ROXANA - A South Roxana home in the 500 block of Ohio Avenue encountered serious damage in a blaze that broke out in the early afternoon on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

A Box Alarm was called on the fire and South Roxana, East Alton, Wood River, Edwardsville, Mitchell and Roxana Fire Departments responded.

The firefighters battled the blaze valiantly and it was under control by about 12:30 p.m. with the efforts of the different departments.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.

Ameren Illinois was called to the scene to shut off the gas and electricity to the residence.

