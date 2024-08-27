GRANITE CITY — The Long Lake Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Uncle Linny's Restaurant in the 4100 block of Pontoon Road on Tuesday morning.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered smoke and flames coming from the front corner of the building.

A box alarm was immediately called, prompting the Mitchell and Granite City Fire Departments to join the effort. Firefighters swiftly managed to bring the fire under control. Granite City put up their aerial ladder.

The Pontoon Beach Police Department closed Pontoon Road while firefighters battled the blaze. Although there were people inside the building at the time of the fire, no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage remain unknown at this time.

