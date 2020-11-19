Get The Latest News!

COTTAGE HILLS - Multiple fire departments battled an intense grass fire that spread to a Recreational Vehicle (RV), then woods between Lenora Street in Cottage Hills and the VFW grounds.

The RV was burned to the ground in the fire. Cottage Hills Fire was joined by Bethalto, Rosewood Heights, Fosterburg and Holiday Shores, and Madison County Emergency Management at the fire.

