FIre agencies responded quickly to a warehouse alarm Wednesday afternoon. (Photo by Chris Rhodes)

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville, Glen Carbon and Wood River Fire Departments were dispatched to a call of a warehouse fire to 3049 Westway Drive around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com arrived on scene there were not flames visible, but the fire departments were gathered in one area. A Box Alarm for mutual aid was called in the fire call.

Employees of the warehouse were evacuated and eventually, the gate was blocked for security purposes. The South Gate area was shutdown to traffic after the fire trucks arrived. An ambulance was called to the scene.

More details will be posted as they become available.

