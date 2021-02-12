CARROLLTON - Multiple fire agencies responded to a serious fire in a building next to the State Farm business in Carrollton and with quick response, were able to contain and extinguish the fire.

Carrollton, Rockbridge, Eldred, and Greenfield all battled the fire, and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Carrollton Police stopped and directed traffic. Boyd Memorial Ambulance was also at the scene. The Roodhouse Fire Department was on standby.

Carrollton Fire Protection District Chief Tim Thaxton praised the firefighters for their strong work, which enabled the building and other close structure to be saved. Fire Chief Thaxton said without their efforts, it could have been a disaster for Downtown Carrollton.

Thaxton said the fire started in an apartment in the building. The apartment was seriously damaged, he said. The Clough & Grummel, LLC., law office downstairs, suffered some water damage, Chief Thaxton said.

"Our guys also did a really good job calling for mutual aid early, which made a big difference," he said. "Early detection also helped a lot. Our firefighters got into it early and hit the fire really, really well."

Chief Thaxton said the cause of the fire is undecided at the present.

