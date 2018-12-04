MEADOWBROOK - Multiple fire departments were called to an intense structure fire in the 300 block of Roosevelt in Meadowbrook after 3 p.m. on Tuesday. The firefighters extinguished the blaze quickly, but the home was heavily damaged because of heavy fire before arrival.

Meadowbrook, Bethalto, Cottage Hills and Rosewood Heights fire agencies were all at the scene and it was a Box Alarm call.

Bethalto Fire Chief Alex Campbell said the fire was heavily involved when they arrived and he said early on there was nothing to tell them the fire cause.

“When we arrived there was heavy fire through the windows,” he said. “We were told no one was there.”

Firefighters continued to extinguish hot spots for the fire and search through the structure as the afternoon unfolded.

