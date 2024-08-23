WOOD RIVER — Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a house fire on the 1400 block of Williams Street Friday afternoon, Aug. 23, 2024, where smoke was seen coming from the roof vents.

Upon arrival, the Wood River Fire Department encountered heavy smoke coming from the house. Firefighters swiftly brought the fire under control, preventing further damage.

A box-alarm was issued, prompting additional support from the Roxana, East Alton, Rosewood Heights, and Edwardsville Fire Departments. Madison County Emergency Management deployed their rehab truck, while Alton Memorial Ambulance provided standby support.

It appears that nobody was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal has been called in to assist with the investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

