Multiple departments respond to early morning fire in Wood River
October 13, 2018 5:14 PM October 14, 2018 11:11 AM
WOOD RIVER - Multiple fire departments responded to the 800 block of Lorena Avenue in Wood River at approximately 4:45 a.m. for a house fire.
The father of the homeowner said the family was home asleep at the time of the fire but was able to make it out of their home safely.
The origin of the fire was not yet released.
