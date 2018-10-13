Get The Latest News!

WOOD RIVER - Multiple fire departments responded to the 800 block of Lorena Avenue in Wood River at approximately 4:45 a.m. for a house fire.

The father of the homeowner said the family was home asleep at the time of the fire but was able to make it out of their home safely.

The origin of the fire was not yet released.

