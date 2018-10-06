Article continues after sponsor message

WOOD RIVER - Multiple fire departments, including Roxana, East Alton and Edwardsville, responded to a structure fire at approximately 1 a.m. in the 1400 block of Ladd Avenue in Wood River.

Chief Brendan McKee with the Wood River Fire Department said there were no injuries as the home appeared to be in the process of being remodeled and the structure being vacant at the time of the fire.

