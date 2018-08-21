SOUTH ROXANA - The South Roxana Police Department announced today that it has obtained charges on Bryce Reader and Brenden Reader, both residents of South Roxana for treatment of their grandmother. Bryce and Brenden are the grandsons of the late, former mayor of South Roxana, Kenny Beasley.

The charges brought today against Brenden and Bryce are over the treatment and living conditions of their grandmother, Deborah Beasley (Kenny Beasley’s surviving wife).

Around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, a drug overdose was reported at the Beasley residence where an associate of Brenden and Bryce had overdosed on suspected heroin, South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said. Brenden has had an order of protection preventing him from being at the residence since 2017. Bryce had been given a trespass warning for returning to the property earlier that day. Brenden was not at the residence when the police arrived, the chief said.

Deborah was removed from the residence due to health concerns, the condition of the interior of the residence and safety from her grandchildren.

At around 8 p.m. that night, the police department performed a check on the residence and noticed an interior light on inside. The police observed Brenden Reader through a bedroom window violating the order of protection by being inside the residence.

The police department entered the house where Brenden and Bryce were taken into custody. Bryce was arrested for Criminal Trespass to a Residence, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Abuse or Neglect of an Elderly Person.

Brenden was arrested for Violation of an Order of Protection, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Abuse or Neglect of an Elderly Person.

Chief Coles said further investigation revealed both Bryce and Brenden declined to provide food and nourishment on multiple occasions and allowed her home to become unhealthy and unsanitary which caused their grandmother's life to become endangered.

Bryce is in custody at the Madison County Jail with bond set at $100,000.

Brenden is not in custody at this time due to him being released Saturday night for an unrelated medical condition. The police department will be covering the town to locate Brenden to take him into custody for the active warrant. Brenden has bond set at $100,000.

