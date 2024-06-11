EAST ALTON — In its ongoing efforts to eradicate illegal drugs and nuisance issues, the East Alton Police executed a drug-related search warrant Tuesday morning, June 11, 2024, in the 300 block of Niagra.

East Alton Police Chief Scott Golike indicated that multiple charges are expected to be filed later this week as a result of the search.

"This was a nuisance house problem and we have been trying to fix the situation for a period of time," Golike said. "We are doing our best to fix things under the new state guidelines."

The search warrant is part of a broader campaign by the East Alton Police to address illegal drug activities and related disturbances within the community.

Further details on the charges and individuals involved are anticipated to be released as the investigation progresses.

