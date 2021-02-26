ALTON - Alton High School's band, orchestra and choir has ranked with the best in the state for decades. In typical Alton High fashion, multiple students were selected to the Illinois Music Educators Association 2021 All-State Festival.

The Alton High students selected are as follows:

Morgan Palmer, All-State Chorus, soprano II

Meredith Rulo, All-State Chorus, alto

Ben Duke, Orchestra, viola

Victor Humphrey, Orchestra, viola

Fletcher Leonard, Orchestra, percussion

Morgan Palmer/Meredith Rulo:

Morgan Palmer, a senior at Alton H.S., has participated in Alton H.S. musicals, and Meredith Rulo, a sophomore, is also involved with the AHS band program. Ms. Alexis Leggs, Alton H.S. choir director said she is "so excited to have Morgan and Meredith represent AHS choirs at All-State this year. "Despite the trying times, they've continued to show a commitment to singing and music overall," she said. "As an educator, that's all I can ask for. "I cannot wait to see them thrive and lead alongside their peers at All-State!" This is Morgan and Meredith's first time going to the ILMEA All-State Festival.

Fletcher Leonard

Fletcher Leonard is a senior percussionist at AHS and is an active member of several ensembles: Wind Ensemble (principal percussionist), Percussion Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble, Jazz Combo, Redbird Rhythm, Pit Orchestra, Symphonic Orchestra, and Marching 100 (battery section leader). Fletcher is also involved with various ensembles outside of AHS: St. Louis Youth Symphony, Worship Band, and more. He is a very hard-working, talented, and driven individual both inside and outside of the band room. This is Fletcher's third trip to the ILMEA All-State Festival. As a sophomore he was ranked near the top of all percussionists and last year was ranked #1 percussionist in the state of Illinois.

In addition to Fletcher being selected to represent AHS at the All-State Music Festival, he received the highest percussion audition score out of all the percussionists in Southern Illinois. Fletcher plans to pursue music in college and is currently applying and auditioning to several impressive Universities and Schools of Music. Mr. Blake Korte, Alton H.S. head band director, is very proud of Fletcher's accomplishments and says "Congrats again on all your accomplishments Fletcher!"

Ben Duke

Ben Duke is a senior and this is his second time being selected to the ILMEA All-State Festival. He made the ILMEA All-State Honors Orchestra last year. Ben has been very active in the Alton H.S. music department all four years of high school as a member of the Symphonic Orchestra (viola section for 2 years), pit orchestra, head drum major of the Marching 100, Redbird Rhythm, Wind Ensemble, and Jazz Band. He is also assistant principal viola in the St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra. Ben plans to major in music in college.

Victor Humphrey

Victor Humphrey, a sophomore, is going to the ILMEA All-State Festival for the first time. Victor is a member of the Alton H.S. Symphonic Orchestra and Chamber Strings, and is also an accomplished pianist. In addition to his music activities, Victor is very involved with AHS athletics in cross country, tennis, swimming, and track.

Laura Plummer, orchestra director at AHS, is "extremely proud of Ben and Victor. They are both very talented students who have worked hard to get to this prestigious point in their high school musical careers. Way to go, guys!"

The choir students are already placed into their respective all-state ensembles. The instrumental students will audition this spring for placement into the All-State or All-State Honors Orchestra.

