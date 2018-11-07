EDWARDSVILLE - Holiday Shores Fire Protection District, Prairietown Fire Department and Meadowbrook Fire Department members were dispatched at 3:48 p.m. Wednesday to a very serious one-vehicle crash at 6640 State Route 140, technically an Edwardsville address.

Holiday Shores Lt. Todd Frank said a single-motor vehicle hit a tree at that address and required extended extrication time. The single passenger was eventually airlifted to a St. Louis hospital, the Holiday Shores fire official said.

“When the page came across it was one vehicle struck a tree,” he said.

The Illinois State Police is still investigating the accident, Frank said.

