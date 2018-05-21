GODFREY - A call that extrication was needed following a crash near Quik Trip in the 2800 block of Godfrey Road in Godfrey sent multiple first responders to the scene Monday afternoon.

The call to first responders occurred just before 4 p.m. Monday. Two vehicles were involved in the accident.

Godfrey Fire Protection District Assistant Fire Chief Eric Cranmer said a male driver in one of the vehicles had to be extricated. Cranmer said the man was transported to a local hospital with what appeared to be “non-life threatening injuries.”

The driver in the other vehicle refused treatment, Cranmer said.

The Alton Fire Department was called to the scene in the mutual aid dispatch because Godfrey had a pumper on the other run at the time of the emergency call. The Alton Fire Department brought an ambulance to the scene; LifeStar Ambulance Services also arrived on scene.

