ALTON/WOOD RIVER - Union members and their families are invited to enjoy a morning of fun at the Annual East Alton – Wood River Labor Day Parade to be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023. This year’s parade will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the famous Roundhouse located at 633 N. Wood River Avenue in Wood River, Illinois, and proceed north along Wood River Avenue to the Wilshire shopping center parking lot in East Alton, Illinois. The celebration continues at Gordon Moore Park in Alton, Illinois, where the James Stanley Charity Softball Tournament will wrap up and union members and their families are welcome to enjoy children’s games, food, and refreshments (wrist bands are required to attend the Picnic – see your local union).

Article continues after sponsor message

The Annual Granite City Labor Day Parade will be held on Monday, September 4, 2023. The parade events will begin at 10:00 a.m. downtown Granite City on State Street between Niedringhaus and 18th Streets and will continue to Wilson Park where union members and their families can look forward to enjoying music, food, and refreshments.

President Webb encourages kids and adults to come and enjoy the parade festivities and celebrate the working men and women of the greater River Bend Area as the nation celebrates the 8-hour workday, job safety, and everything that makes our lives possible.

For questions, please call President B. Dean Webb at 618-259-8558.

More like this: