EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois State Police (ISP) conducted a violent crime suppression detail on June 20-22, 2024, in St. Clair and Madison counties, focusing its efforts on East St. Louis and neighboring Metro East communities. The operation utilized intelligence and technology to target known high crime areas, violent offenders, and structured criminal groups in the communities of the Metro East.

Detail Results Arrests 15 Felony Charges 19 Criminal Charges 33 Firearm Related Charges 22 Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! Firearms Seized 12 Controlled Substance Seized 28 grams

There were several notable events and arrests during the detail.

On June 20, 2024, troopers attempted a traffic stop on a stolen Hyundai. The vehicle fled, but with the assistance of air support the vehicle was located in Cahokia Heights. Three suspects were taken into custody and two firearms were recovered; one firearm was reported stolen.

On June 21, 2024, troopers made a traffic stop on a vehicle for an IVC violation. The vehicle fled to the area of 74th St. and Eureka Ave. in East St. Louis, where three subjects fled on foot. Two of the subjects were taken into custody and three firearms were recovered.

On June 22, 2024, troopers observed two juveniles walking in middle of the road, near 25th St. and Louisiana Ave. in East St. Louis. Troopers approached the juveniles and they fled on foot. Both juveniles were taken into custody and two stolen firearms were recovered.

More than 25 officers from around the state, including ISP Troop 8, ISP South Fatal Four Team, ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 6, ISP Public Safety Enforcement Group, and ISP Air Operations joined forces with the ISP Special Operation Group Statewide Anti-Violence Enforcement Unit for the multi-day operation. The ISP Firearms Investigations Unit provided additional support during the operational period.

ISP will continue to use all available resources, including air operations, technology, forensic services, investigators, increase patrols, and information sharing to combat violent crime.

