WOOD RIVER - Several fire departments responded to a mutual aid box alarm on Sixth Street in Wood River Monday night for the smell of smoke in the basement of a home. Due to the fact the smell of smoke was present in a residential home, a mutual aid box alarm rang, which summoned firefighters from adjacent municipalities.

The Wood River fire chief said the residents called the fire department after smoke was smelled in the basement. In cases of basements with drop ceilings, smoke could be resulting from a fire between floors.

If that was the case, peeling back a ceiling tile could result in a dangerous flash fire, so he said the call for additional aid was necessary. After examination of the area, including through the use of thermal imaging cameras, firefighters determined the cause of the daunting smell was an overheating sump pump in a closet and everything was fine.

