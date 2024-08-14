FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - Mueller Furniture, a 4th generation, family-owned business, is proud to announce its fourth location located at 51 Commerce Lane in Fairview Heights, Illinois, is turning 1. Mueller Furniture & Mattress Warehouse Showroom opened on August 25, 2023, and has the largest mattress gallery and premium clearance section in the St. Louis and Metro East area. This business has three other locations in the St. Louis region with stores in Ellisville and Lake St. Louis, Missouri, along with the flagship store in Belleville, Illinois.

The 90,000-square-foot store features a 55,000-square-foot showroom and serves as a distribution center for all Mueller Furniture’s locations. Owner and President of Mueller Furniture, Mark Mueller, said the family business has specialized in providing quality, American-made furniture since his great-grandfather John Mueller opened the Belleville location in 1927.

“We couldn’t be more thankful to the Metro East and the Fairview Heights community for their support for our newest location over the past 12 months,” said Mueller. "We opened up this warehouse to help streamline some of our day-to-day operations. We wanted all of the functions of customer service, sales, delivery and repair housed under one roof. The warehouse has allowed our team to be more efficient while also giving us a bigger footprint in the Metro East. We’re very excited for what the future has in store and we are looking forward to more people coming in to see our new location and what we have to offer.”

The warehouse also has a Palliser Gallery, the largest selection of Amish-made furniture in the Midwest, along with the business’ best-selling brands such as Flexsteel and Smith Brothers. All furniture items will be in-stock and ready for immediate delivery or pick-up. This location also is the first Mueller Furniture store to carry a variety of outdoor furniture options.

Mueller Furniture offers the largest selection of American-made furniture in the St Louis area and has specialized in providing quality furniture since John Mueller opened its doors over 90 years ago. The family-owned business has locations in Lake St. Louis and Ellisville, Missouri as well as its flagship store in Belleville, Illinois. Their stores feature galleries from Smith Brothers of Berne, IN, Flexsteel and an Amish-made furniture gallery. They also will have high-quality mattress suppliers Tempur-Pedic and Chattam & Wells. For more information about Mueller Furniture, go to www.muellerfurniture.com or call (618) 977-8716.

