EDWARDSVILLE - Mud Mountain is one of the favorite road races for many runners each year because it allows them to run on a cross country course at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

The other draw for Mud Mountain is the family atmosphere, especially when former cross country runners reunite on the course. The 22nd annual 5K classic race and mile fun run for all ages is set for 8 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at the SIUE Cross Country Course. The one-mile fun run kicks off at 8:45 a.m. The event is a fund-raiser for the Edwardsville Cross Country and Track and Field Booster Club for the 2017-2018 season.

Edwardsville head boys’ and girls’ cross country coach George Patrlyak said Mud Mountain is absolutely one of the two biggest fund raisers each year for the cross country and track programs.

“We also do a trivia night during the track season, but we count on Mud Mountain help to support our booster club that helps not only high school cross country and track and field, but Liberty and Lincoln Middle School,” he said. “We look at helping about 600 athletes a year with the booster club. We have been consistently over $10,000 in profit from Mud Mountain the last several years. Especially with the state financial situation, booster clubs are being asked to do more with fund raising. We are hoping for one of our better years with Mud Mountain.”

Sponsorships are up for Mud Mountain this year, the coach said, so he hopes the race will do the same. Last year 388 registered and around 350 finished the 5K race, Patrylak said.

Entry prices are $15 for 11 and under, $25 for under 18, $30 for over 30 and $35 on race day. All team entries are $25 per runner. Teams can enter on race day, but the price will be $30 for each runner. Teams must be composed of all males or all females; there are no mixed teams. Endurance Race Timing will clock each individual in the event.

Plaques go to the top three male/female finishers and medals to the top three in the following age categories: 11 and under, 12-13, 14-15, 16-18, 19-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59 and 60-plus. There is a plaque for first and medals for second in third in Clydesdale, 200 pounds.

For signup, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/Edwardsville/MudMountainXC.

