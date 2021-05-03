EAST ALTON - River Bend Calvary Chapel Pastor Steve Woodson is ecstatic to have a free concert visit from internationally known guitarist Rodrigo Rodriquez at 4 St. Kevins Drive, East Alton, at the chapel at 7 p.m. Friday, May 7.

Pastor Woodson said River Bend Calvary Chapel has a large sanctuary room and he welcomes the public to attend.

“We had plans to have him last year at Lincoln Douglas Square in Alton and he was coming to town, but because of COVID and other issues, he couldn’t make it. He still has a desire for outreach in the Midwest and he reached out to pastors who have agreed to have him in the spring. His guitar work is quite remarkable. I think it is a rare treat to have a man who has traveled the world and played with well-known symphonies to have him offer his services for free.”

Famed Pastor Rick Warren of Saddleback Church, Lake Forest, Calif., says: “Rodrigo Rodriquez’s music always takes me to an intimate place of worship of God and his son Jesus Christ.

Pastor Jim Cymbala of the Brooklyn Tabernacle, Brooklyn, N.Y., said: “Rodrigo Rodriquez is a superbly gifted musician who uses his talents to glorify God; he reaches the hearts of those who hear him. What a blessing Rodrigo is the body of Christ!”

Pastor Chuck Smith of the Calvary Chapel, Costa Mesa, Calif., said: “The anointed guitar playing of Rodrigo Rodriquez brings a special dimension to worship, much like the harp of David must have brought. It is a joy to see such talent used for the glory of the Lord.”

