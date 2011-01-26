Alton, IL – The cast and director of television’s hit reality show, The Buried Life on MTV, is coming to Alton High School. On Tuesday, February 1 at 7:00 p.m., the cast and crew will perform at the school’s gymnasium. The Buried Life’s director, Brad Tiemann, is an Alton High graduate and offered Alton High an opportunity to host the event.

The Buried Life consists of four young men who are on a journey to cross items off their “bucket list.” In return for getting an item crossed off their list, the men do something generous or nice for someone else in return. The cast consists of Ben Nemtin, Dave Lingwood, Duncan Penn and Jonnie Penn.

On Tuesday evening, the entire cast has invited regional students, parents and community members to join them for a one-night only show. The cast will talk about their experiences during the show and what the meaning of a "Bucket List" is. They will even show clips that did not make it to air. In addition, the cast will host a question and answer session during the event with a meet and greet after the show.

Tickets are available for pre-purchase at the Alton High School Welcome Desk at the main entrance during regular school hours. The cost is $5 per ticket or $3 per ticket for students presenting a valid student ID. Tickets will not be sold at the door on the evening of the event.

